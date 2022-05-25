Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.

JWN traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 16,312,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,102. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.07.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nordstrom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

