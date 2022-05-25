Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68 billion-$15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.54 billion.
JWN traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. 16,312,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,156,102. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.07.
In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nordstrom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 188,771 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
