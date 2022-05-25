Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.68-15.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.60 billion.Nordstrom also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.07.

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,312,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

