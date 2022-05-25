Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,312,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,102. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 688,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 188,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

