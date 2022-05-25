North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Up 25,000.0% in May

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 25,000.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,234,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North American Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,633,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,724,688. North American Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About North American Cannabis

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

