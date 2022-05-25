North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

NYSE:NOA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,986. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $373.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 173,295 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

