North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the April 30th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

NRT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.72. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 165.22%.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

