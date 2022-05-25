North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW) Short Interest Update

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 605.3% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NMMCW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575. North Mountain Merger has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
