Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

NTIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NTIC opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

