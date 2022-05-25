Northland Securities Boosts Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target to $53.00

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Northland Securities from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,960. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

