Northland Securities Cuts Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target to $15.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 74.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MITK. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

MITK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,402. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $382.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.61. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,647,000 after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 333,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 194,968 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

