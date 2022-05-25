Northland Securities Cuts Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target to $19.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Northland Securities to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.58% from the stock’s previous close.

OOMA has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Get Ooma alerts:

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99. Ooma has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $24.89.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.