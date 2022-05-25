NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

NWHUF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWHUF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.