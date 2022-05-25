Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

