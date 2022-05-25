Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Sells $78,475.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $78,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,709.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NWPX stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. 143,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,637. The stock has a market cap of $341.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 114,726 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 482,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 22,125 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWPX. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

