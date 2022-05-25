Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Sells $78,475.00 in Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $78,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,709.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NWPX stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.40. 143,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,637. The stock has a market cap of $341.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWPX. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.
