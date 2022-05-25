Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Director Purchases $1,512,000.00 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,332,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,722,150. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.46. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

