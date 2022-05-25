NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

NOV has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. NOV has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NOV to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NOV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.