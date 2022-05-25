Novan, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Novan in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NOVN opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Novan has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). Novan had a negative return on equity of 165.01% and a negative net margin of 838.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $70,480. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

