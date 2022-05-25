Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Down 86.0% in May

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the April 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:NBB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.49. 117,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,596. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

