NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NVEE opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $86.44 and a 1 year high of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.45.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,590 in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global (Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.