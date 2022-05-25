nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

