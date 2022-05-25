NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. 77,078,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.75. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $154.60 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 966,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,215,000 after purchasing an additional 722,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.79.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

