Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at $8,177,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Nyxoah by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 455,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 154,462 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nyxoah by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 62,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,955 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Nyxoah by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 117,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

