Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum ( NASDAQ:OAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 42.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 77,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

