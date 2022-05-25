OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 48.57% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $196.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.
