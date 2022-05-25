Oddo Bhf Lowers Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) to Neutral

Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €13.00 ($13.83) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux cut Nordex from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €18.00 ($19.15) to €19.50 ($20.74) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

OTCMKTS NRDXF opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. Nordex has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $25.08.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

