Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OVBC stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

