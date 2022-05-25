Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) to Issue $0.15 Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of OVBC stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.23.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
