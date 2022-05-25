Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.04.

Okta stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 74,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,427. Okta has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $1,170,602.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 75.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Okta by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Okta by 13.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

