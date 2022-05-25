Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Purchases $51,072.00 in Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,100 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $51,072.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 527,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,827,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 69,609 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,676.42.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 26,814 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $677,053.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF remained flat at $$25.88 during trading on Tuesday. 282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.81. Old Point Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.99.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Old Point Financial by 26.7% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Point Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 32.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Point Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
