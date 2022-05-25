Olivier A. Filliol Sells 12,500 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.32, for a total value of $15,541,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,277,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTD traded down $6.98 on Wednesday, reaching $1,224.48. 1,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,316.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,438.08. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,168.31 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,096,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

