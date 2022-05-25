Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2022 – Omega Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Omega Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

5/23/2022 – Omega Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Omega Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

OMGA opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMGA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

