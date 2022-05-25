ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONTF shares. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $30,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,257 shares of company stock worth $1,662,891 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ON24 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ON24 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ON24 by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ON24 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $565.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of -0.06. ON24 has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

