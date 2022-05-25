OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCX shares. Stephens cut shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,003,752 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,984,990.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,353,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,060,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 50,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after buying an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Broadwood Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 573,461 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 345,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 126,941 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

