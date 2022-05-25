One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Down 88.0% in May

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the April 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEPW. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at $101,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OEPW remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

