Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.76 million, a PE ratio of -194.69 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ooma by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

