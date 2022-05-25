Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 1,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,394. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.67 million, a P/E ratio of -197.69 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

