Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 1,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.67 million, a P/E ratio of -197.69 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ooma by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

