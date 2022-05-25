Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $333.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.69 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ooma by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

