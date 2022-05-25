Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Earnings Results

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Ooma updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.
Shares of OOMA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,394. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $333.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.69 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $24.89.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.79.
Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ooma (OOMA)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.