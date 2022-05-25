Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) PT Lowered to $20.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $330.76 million, a P/E ratio of -194.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ooma by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ooma by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

