OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on OpGen from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

OPGN stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 323,388 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

