Oppenheimer Lowers Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $476.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer to $476.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.00.

Intuit stock traded up $29.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.19. The stock had a trading volume of 238,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,038. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

