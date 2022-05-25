Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.44.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

