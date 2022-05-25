Oppenheimer Upgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to “Outperform”

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

CME opened at $191.67 on Wednesday. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CME Group by 105.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in CME Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,173,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

