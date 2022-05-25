Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the enterprise software provider will earn $4.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.40.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of ORCL opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

