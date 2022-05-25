Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 289,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,646. Oracle has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

