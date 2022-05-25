Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in May

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXGF remained flat at $$3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. Orca Energy Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.95.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

