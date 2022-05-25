Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Down 92.3% in May

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORXGF remained flat at $$3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. Orca Energy Group has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $4.95.
About Orca Energy Group
