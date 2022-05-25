Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 772.7% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OLCLY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,566. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. Oriental Land has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of -135.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

