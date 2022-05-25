Origin Materials (ORGN) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Origin Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -372.00% 233.36% 17.88%

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ peers have a beta of -119.22, indicating that their average share price is 12,022% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Origin Materials and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 285 1030 1307 43 2.42

Origin Materials presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.33%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 25.71%. Given Origin Materials’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 7.46 Origin Materials Competitors $4.57 billion $425.65 million -58.02

Origin Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Origin Materials peers beat Origin Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

