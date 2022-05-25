Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLA. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $999.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Orla Mining by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,621,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orla Mining by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,048,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Orla Mining by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

