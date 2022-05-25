Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Down 85.7% in May

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS OBTC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. 12,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

