Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTMO. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of OTMO stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Otonomo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Otonomo Technologies by 149.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $674,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

